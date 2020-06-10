Stolen paddleboards: The Record for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

7:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

9:16 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of harassment from the 18500 block of Canyon View Trail. A woman said she was receiving lewd messages from an unknown number.

4:10 p.m. Deputies were called about a theft at Pearl Lake State Park. A couple who was camping there went on a hike and returned to find their two paddleboards, worth about $500 each, missing. Deputies are investigating.

5:20 p.m. Police were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Dream Island Plaza and Lincoln Avenue.

7:54 p.m. Police received a report of a bear outside a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:27 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.