Stolen mud flaps: The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

8:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a moose in the parking lot of a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. People were afraid to go to their cars until the moose eventually left the area.

11:29 a.m. Someone called officers after losing a wallet in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.

11:44 a.m. A truck driver called officers after someone stole the mud flaps from his truck in the 600 block of Pine Street.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

12:18 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person who was having a seizure at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

12:58 p.m. Officers were called about an older man sitting in his vehicle in a school parking lot in the 10 block of East Maple Street. The man left before officers arrived.

1:34 p.m. Officers diffused an argument between a mother and her teenage son in the 800 block of Anglers Court.

2:38 p.m. Officers were called about a dog that had been left inside a sedan with the windows cracked in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. The caller worried that the dog would overheat. Officers said that people can leave their dogs in the car if temperatures are below 70 degrees.

3:22 p.m. A resident of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Apres Ski Way called officers to complain that the ice had not been shoveled off the stairway. People have been slipping down the stairs as a result.

5:17 p.m. A passerby called officers after seeing a baby strapped into the front seat of a vehicle in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.

5:34 p.m. Officers were called about a vehicle alarm going off in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. They managed to find the owner, who deactivated the alarm.

7:10 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a harassment incident in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 39

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.