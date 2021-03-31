Stolen medication: The Record for Tuesday, March 30

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

1:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two drivers on Apres Ski Way yelling at each other after one vehicle struck another. Officers mediated the argument.

2:52 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident shopping inside a business in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue who said a medication inside a bag in their shopping cart was stolen.

7:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle crash on Routt County Road 129 in Steamboat.

7:12 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a property owner in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle having too many vehicles outside his property and blocking the road. Officers told the man he needed to get rid of some of the vehicles.

9:02 p.m. Officers received a call from a business employee in the 700 block of Yampa Street who said a customer was refusing to wear a mask. The man was gone by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 61

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.