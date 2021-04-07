Stolen medication: The Record for Tuesday, April 6

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

8:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call from a taxi service driver who had an argument with a passenger and asked the passenger to leave the taxi. The passenger left the scene before officers arrived.

9:35 a.m. Officers responded to a non-injury car crash in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:06 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident who said they had prescription medication stolen from them in the 300 block of River Road.

3:57 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog off its leash in the 3300 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers gave the dog’s owner a verbal warning.

8:13 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog on the loose in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers returned the dog to its owner.

Total incidents: 36

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.