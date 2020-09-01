Stolen medication: The Record for Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

8 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a three-vehicle fender bender at Lincoln Avenue and Third Street. The incident temporarily blocked the turning lane and an east and westbound lane. No one reported any injuries.

2:13 p.m. Police were called about some threatening messages a resident received over social media.

2:46 p.m. Police were called about an ongoing neighbor dispute over property lines in the 1000 block of Pine Street.

3:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Yampa.

3:28 p.m. Police received a report of some prescription medications allegedly stolen from an apartment unit in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:10 p.m. Police mediated a heated argument between two adult sisters in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

6:19 p.m. Deputies received a report of criminal mischief from the 38700 block of Pinon Trail in Milner.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.