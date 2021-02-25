Stolen luggage: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 24

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

10:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about graffiti being painted on a bus shelter on Chinook Lane. Officers are investigating.

1:23 p.m. Officers received a report about a changing station inside a restroom in the 1800 block of Fletcher Drive being damaged. Officers are investigating.

3:04 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of theft in the 22000 block of Whitewood Drive. Deputies are investigating.

6:04 p.m. Officers received a report from a guest visiting town who said her luggage was stolen from the 2500 block of Cattle Kate Circle. Officers are investigating.

7:41 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle being keyed outside of a business in the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza. Officers are investigating.

9:15 p.m. Officers received a call about several units in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza playing loud music. Officers went to the complex and did not hear any loud music.

10:21 p.m. Officers received a call about residents in the 1200 block of Mountain Village Circle playing loud music. Officers asked the residents to quiet down, and they agreed.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat police officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.