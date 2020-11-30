Stolen luggage: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 29
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
12:18 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of trash on the side of the road in the fourth block of Routt County Road 42. When deputies arrived, the trash was gone.
12:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a verbal dispute between roommates in the 1000 block of Dream Island Plaza.
10 a.m. Deputies investigated a report of smoke in the 16th block of Routt County Road 33 in Steamboat Springs. Deputies found the smoke came from a landowner burning an old pile of hay.
3:41 p.m. Officers responded to a report of someone pulling on door handles of apartments in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. When officers arrived, they could not locate anyone.
4:08 p.m. Officers received a call about stolen luggage in the 2000 block of Storm Meadows Drive.
4:17 p.m. Officers received a call about a person who fled a business in the 1000 block of Central Park Plaza after allegedly stealing items from the business.
4:27 p.m. Deputies responded to a verbal dispute between a male and female in Milner. The two were separated when deputies arrived.
Total incidents: 38
• Steamboat officers responded to 12 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Deputies responded to 14 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
