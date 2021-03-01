Stolen license plate: The Record for Sunday, Feb. 28

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

12:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a neighbor being noisy and hearing several loud bangs in an apartment near the 600 block of Anglers Drive. When officers arrived, the apartment was dark and quiet.

12:58 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who returned to their vehicle and noticed damage they believed had occurred in a parking lot near the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers took a report of the damage.

1:04 p.m. Officers were called to a business near the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road because a customer was refusing to wear a mask, and they were refusing to leave the business. The anti-mask patron left before officers arrived.

4:21 p.m. Officers got a call from a driver who had their license plate stolen off of their vehicle near the 400 block of Eighth Street in Steamboat Springs. The plate had not just fallen off, as it had been replaced with another license plate that was traced back to a stolen vehicle.

6:05 p.m. Officers responded to a report from transit officials about an intoxicated person at the bus stop near Gondola Square. The person was brought to a friend who was not intoxicated.

11:49 p.m. Officers received a call reporting that someone had stolen a bottle of wine from a business near the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The person was issued a summons for the theft.

Total incidents: 33

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.