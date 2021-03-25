Stolen items: The Record for Wednesday, March 24
Wednesday, March 24
8:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man who said he had a wallet and pocket knife stolen from his vehicle in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. His vehicle was unlocked.
8:12 a.m. Officers received a call from a woman who said she had a cosmetics bag stolen from her vehicle in the Meadows Parking Lot. Her vehicle was unlocked.
3:52 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who believed his computer was stolen out of his vehicle in the Meadows Parking Lot. The man later found his computer inside his house.
4:14 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 3000 block of Sunburst Court who said her neighbors were constantly playing loud music, though the loud music was not occurring at the time. Officers took a report.
5:06 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 124 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
8:16 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 3000 block of Mariah Court. Officers could not locate the bear.
11:32 p.m. Officers received a call about a group causing a disturbance inside a hotel in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers asked the group to quiet down.
Total incidents: 53
• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Stolen items: The Record for Wednesday, March 24
Wednesday, March 24