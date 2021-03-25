Stolen items: The Record for Wednesday, March 24

Wednesday, March 24

8:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man who said he had a wallet and pocket knife stolen from his vehicle in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. His vehicle was unlocked.

8:12 a.m. Officers received a call from a woman who said she had a cosmetics bag stolen from her vehicle in the Meadows Parking Lot. Her vehicle was unlocked.

3:52 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who believed his computer was stolen out of his vehicle in the Meadows Parking Lot. The man later found his computer inside his house.

4:14 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 3000 block of Sunburst Court who said her neighbors were constantly playing loud music, though the loud music was not occurring at the time. Officers took a report.

5:06 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 124 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.

8:16 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 3000 block of Mariah Court. Officers could not locate the bear.

11:32 p.m. Officers received a call about a group causing a disturbance inside a hotel in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers asked the group to quiet down.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

