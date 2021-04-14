Stolen items: The Record for Tuesday, April 13
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
12:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a person trespassing in the 200 block of Elk River Road.
1:02 p.m. Officers received a call about a theft. The call was made to the police department and did not specify an address.
1:41 p.m. Officers received a call about a suspicious incident in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
4:22 p.m. Officers received a report about stolen items in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
9:32 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a disturbance in the 29000 block of Buffalo Trail in Steamboat.
Total incidents: 39
• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
