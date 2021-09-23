Stolen identification: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 22
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle complaint on Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.
10:08 a.m. Officers received a call about stolen identification in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.
12:56 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash in the 3000 block of Covey Circle.
4:16 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 2000 block of Jacob Circle.
4:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint on Routt County Road 7.
Total incidents: 50
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
