Stolen hotel supplies: The Record for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

7:37a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man who returned to a gas station he had been previously barred from in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. Officers got him to leave.

9:33 a.m. A caller told police about a man who supposedly had a warrant out for his arrest seen at Ski Time Square. He did not.

12:01 p.m. Police received a report of theft including some clothes and hotel supplies from a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

5:22 p.m. Police were called about a gun that allegedly was stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about an illegal burn at Steamboat Lake State Park.

8:31 p.m. Deputies received a report of a prowler in the 41200 block of Routt County Road 36.

11:29 p.m. Police received a report of a fight between two men in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. One of the men had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody. The other man could not be located.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.