Stolen gun: The Record for Monday, May 4, 2020

Monday, May 4, 2020

6:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear at South Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

9:09 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash between a truck and a Jeep with unknown injuries at mile marker 99 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

9:42 a.m. Police received a second report of a bear in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive.

10:07 a.m. Police received a report of harassment regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane.

12:20 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

4:30 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 2900 block of Abbey Road.

7:19 p.m. Deputies were called about a gun that reportedly was stolen from a house in the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 41

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.