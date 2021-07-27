Stolen golf clubs: The Record for Wednesday, July 26
Wednesday, July 26, 2021
1:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear call in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
7:31 a.m. Officers took a report about property damage in the 1000 block of 13th Street.
9:10 a.m. Officers were called about an animal bite inside an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
9:47 a.m. Officers received a call from a man who said he had a set of golf clubs stolen from a locker inside a business in the 1000 block of Yampa Street.
5:10 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious vehicle outside of Howelsen Hill Skate Park.
7:32 p.m. Officers conducted a business check at Natural Grocers.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
