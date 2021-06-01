Stolen exercise equipment: The Record for Monday, May 31

Monday, May 31, 2021

12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road who said he heard neighbors in a nearby condo having a physical fight. Officers went to the condo and broke up the fight between two men.

8:59 a.m. Officers responded to a call from a family in the 300 block of Short Street who said they believed someone entered their home while they were out of town. Officers went to the home and did not see any evidence that someone entered it.

10:15 am. Officers received a call from the manager of a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue who said he noticed exercise equipment was stolen from the hotel. Officers are investigating.

5:47 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident who said his license plate was stolen off his vehicle while the vehicle was parked at Little Toots Park.

9:48 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a loud outdoor party in the seventh block of Balsam Court. Officers asked the party-goers to either quiet down or bring the party inside, where neighbors would not hear the noise.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.