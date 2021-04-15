Stolen equipment: The Record for Wednesday, April 14

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

9:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a vehicle speeding and illegally passing other vehicles in the 117 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.

10:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man who said he had electrical equipment stolen from his trailer in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle.

6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a resident in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue who said a neighbor’s dog escaped and was causing a disturbance. Officers found the dog and returned it to its owner.

8:39 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. The bear was gone by the time officers arrived.

9:41 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of residents in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle juggling fire sticks. Officers told them this was not allowed, and they were causing a hazard but did not issue a citation.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

