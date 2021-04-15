Stolen equipment: The Record for Wednesday, April 14
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
9:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a vehicle speeding and illegally passing other vehicles in the 117 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.
10:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man who said he had electrical equipment stolen from his trailer in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle.
6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a resident in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue who said a neighbor’s dog escaped and was causing a disturbance. Officers found the dog and returned it to its owner.
8:39 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. The bear was gone by the time officers arrived.
9:41 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of residents in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle juggling fire sticks. Officers told them this was not allowed, and they were causing a hazard but did not issue a citation.
Total incidents: 38
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Stolen equipment: The Record for Wednesday, April 14
Wednesday, April 14, 2021