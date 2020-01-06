Stolen Christmas tree: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 5

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

12:48 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer came upon an unattended vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:05 a.m. It was reported to police that a decorative Christmas tree had been stolen from the front of a business in the area of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers were able to track down the tree, which had allegedly been stolen by a group of intoxicated individuals and returned it to the business. The individuals were issued a summons to appear in court for theft and criminal mischief.

8:33 a.m. A person reported they saw smoke originating from somewhere in the vicinity of Eighth, Ninth and Yampa streets. Emergency officials searched the area but were unable to locate any smoke.

2:26 p.m. A person was arrested for shoplifting at a business in Curve Plaza. The person had been caught on video surveillance. It was reported that the person stole $55 worth of goods.

5:03 p.m. Somebody left their debit card in a bank ATM in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:03 p.m. A resident in the 500 block of Rollingstone Drive contacted police after they discovered what they believed to be a transient individual asleep on a couch in a community center lobby. The subject had left before officers arrived and could not be located.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 42 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.