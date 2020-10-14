Stolen car: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

7:19 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a struck deer in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40. The deer was alive when they arrived.

7:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call of a man running up to cars in the seventh block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:53 a.m. Officers found a vehicle reported stolen in the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

11:38 a.m. A resident turned in a camera lens, found in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road, to the Steamboat police department.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

11:48 a.m. Officers were called to a verbal dispute over a minor car accident.

1:43 p.m. Officers found a vehicle reported stolen parked along Rabbit Ears Pass.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Department responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.