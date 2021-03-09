Stolen car: The Record for Monday, March 8

Monday, March 8, 2021

12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about an intoxicated man causing a scene in a parking lot in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers offered the man a ride home.

2:31 a.m. Officers received a call about a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Bear Drive. Officers later located the unoccupied vehicle on Oak Street. Officers are investigating.

4:44 a.m. Officers received multiple calls from residents on Missouri Avenue who said they had items stolen from their vehicles.

9:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about two dogs running at large in the 27000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat. Deputies could not locate the dogs.

12:33 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 100 block of Spruce Street who said they had items stolen from their vehicle. Officers believe it may be connected to the earlier reported incidents and are investigating.

2:50 p.m. Deputies received a call from a parent who was concerned about another parent not keeping their child in quarantine when the child had been exposed to COVID-19.

6:15 p.m. Officers received a call from a business in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue who said a customer went to test-ride a bike and never returned it.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.