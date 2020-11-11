Stolen bicycles: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Tuesday, Nov. 10

9:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from an employee who believed they saw someone stealing bicycles from a business in the 2200 block of Pine Grove Circle. Officers issued a summons to the person for theft.

10:49 a.m. Officers received a report of new graffiti in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

12:56 p.m. A Steamboat resident told officers she received emails about a fraudulent unemployment claim under her name in the 1100 block of Manitou Avenue.

2:39 p.m. Officers received a call of a woman in the 1100 block of Longview Circle receiving unwanted vulgar text messages.

5:00 p.m. Officers received a report of employees not wearing masks in a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:43 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between a group of neighbors who have frequent arguments in the 3000 block of Village Drive. Several people were issued citations for harassment and disorderly conduct.

8:45 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint of someone setting off fireworks in the 1800 block of Upper Huckleberry Lain.

10:14 p.m. A woman in the 800 block of Weiss Drive told officers she had unauthorized charges to her credit card.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.