Stolen bicycles: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 10
Tuesday, Nov. 10
9:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from an employee who believed they saw someone stealing bicycles from a business in the 2200 block of Pine Grove Circle. Officers issued a summons to the person for theft.
10:49 a.m. Officers received a report of new graffiti in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.
12:56 p.m. A Steamboat resident told officers she received emails about a fraudulent unemployment claim under her name in the 1100 block of Manitou Avenue.
2:39 p.m. Officers received a call of a woman in the 1100 block of Longview Circle receiving unwanted vulgar text messages.
5:00 p.m. Officers received a report of employees not wearing masks in a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
7:43 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between a group of neighbors who have frequent arguments in the 3000 block of Village Drive. Several people were issued citations for harassment and disorderly conduct.
8:45 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint of someone setting off fireworks in the 1800 block of Upper Huckleberry Lain.
10:14 p.m. A woman in the 800 block of Weiss Drive told officers she had unauthorized charges to her credit card.
Total incidents: 47
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
