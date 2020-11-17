Stolen beer: The Record for Monday, Nov. 16

Monday, Nov. 17

7:21 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about two dogs at large barking at cars at the intersection of Cheyenne Trail and Ute Trail in Oak Creek. The Routt County Humane Society picked up the dogs.

7:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 1000 block of Yampa Street about what the resident knew to be a fraudulent Craigslist ad.

7:27 a.m. Officers were called to a person sleeping in the lobby of a business in the 1900 block of Pine Grove. The person was issued a summons for trespassing.

8:25 a.m. Deputies received a report from a property owner who was on vacation and said she saw a vehicle in her driveway on her surveillance system in the 40000 block of Deer Road. When deputies arrived, the vehicle was gone, but the door to the property was open. Deputies contacted the caretaker of the house who told them a friend of his threw a party in the house. The owner declined to press charges.

8:59 a.m. Officers received a call from someone who said he dropped off a computer for repair at a business in the 3000 block of Village Drive but could not get a hold of the business to pick it up. Officers were able to contact a business employee.

9:41 a.m. A vehicle had loose trash in the trailer that was flying out at the corner of Dougherty Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers gave the driver a warning.

1:16 p.m. Officers responded to a call of a man stealing a beer and sushi from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza. The man was issued a citation.

10:25 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint at a condo in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. When officers arrived, they saw multiple people from different households and reminded the parties of the public health orders.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in the record.