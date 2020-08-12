Stolen beef jerky: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

8:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of what the caller believed to be bullets at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. The noise ended up being from a nail gun.

4:13 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 56200 block of Old Sawmill Lane near Clark.

5:49 p.m. Someone allegedly stole an energy drink and some beef jerky from a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. Police currently have no suspects.

9:18 p.m. Police received a report of loud people repeatedly driving by the 2700 block of Laurel Lane and disturbing residents.

10:39 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 400 block of Mountain Village Circle. A man was throwing and breaking things at this home.

11:41 p.m. Police were called about a bear getting into trash in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.