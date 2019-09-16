Stolen alligator: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019
Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019
12:08 a.m. A wooden alligator statue was reported stolen from a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street. It has since been recovered. A person was allegedly charged with theft in connection to the incident.
2:11 a.m. A drunken man was having a hard time walking and was almost hit by a car in the area of South Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers gave him a courtesy ride home.
11:08 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The person also received traffic citations for having an open marijuana container in the vehicle, driving without a valid license, weaving and driving without proof of insurance.
12:04 p.m. Officers received a report of a minor bitten by a dog on the calf.
6:04 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to search for a hunter who was lost and had minor injuries.
8:49 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an unknown injury crash near mile marker two on Routt Ounty Road 44.
Total incidents: 46
- Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
