Stolen alligator: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019

12:08 a.m. A wooden alligator statue was reported stolen from a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street. It has since been recovered. A person was allegedly charged with theft in connection to the incident.

2:11 a.m. A drunken man was having a hard time walking and was almost hit by a car in the area of South Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers gave him a courtesy ride home.

11:08 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The person also received traffic citations for having an open marijuana container in the vehicle, driving without a valid license, weaving and driving without proof of insurance.

12:04 p.m. Officers received a report of a minor bitten by a dog on the calf.

6:04 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to search for a hunter who was lost and had minor injuries.

8:49 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an unknown injury crash near mile marker two on Routt Ounty Road 44.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.