Stolen alcohol: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 10
Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
12:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a man sleeping in his car outside a business in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers asked the man to leave, and he did.
7:30 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a fraudulent unemployment claim in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 33A in Steamboat.
2:50 p.m. Officers received a call from a business manager in the 2000 block of Central Park Drive who said a man was repeatedly stealing alcohol from the business. The manager did not wish to press charges, but officers trespassed the man from the business.
3:07 p.m. Officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man passed out in a bus shelter in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The man was transported to Steamboat Emergency Center.
3:25 p.m. Officers responded to an argument between a skier and an employee in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The skier refused to wear a mask, and an employee told him he needed to leave the property, which he refused to do. Officers mediated the argument.
Total incidents: 42
• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Department firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
