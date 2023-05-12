Still need a good present for Mother’s Day? Consider these gifts with a Steamboat charm.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and fast approaching. Local businesses are seeing the annual rush of dining reservations, flower orders and gift purchases.

Michelle Evans, owner of The Glacier Lily, noted that Mother’s Day has been busier than usual, attributing it to the fact that the holiday falls a bit later this year and that “more people have had time to prepare for it.”

The top sellers this year in terms of flowers are peonies and dahlias in ceramic vases.

While giving gifts is one of the classic expressions of appreciation, there is also power in the gift of “experience.” Experience-based gifts can be coupled with physical gifts to contribute to the formation of memories that can last a lifetime.

In 2016, a University of Toronto study concluded that gifts of experience create a strong emotional response in the recipient. Despite this fact, the study also found that 78% of gift givers focused on purchasing something material as opposed to providing an experience as a gift.

Residents of the Yampa River Valley are fortunate enough to have incredible opportunities for both types of gifts this upcoming Sunday.

Steamboat Springs is known for its hot springs. Both locations in town offer a great destination to relax and unwind while still providing the opportunity for family unity.

A couple enjoys one of the pools at Strawberry Park Hot Springs.

John F. Russell

Strawberry Park Hot Springs , which still had availability for Mother’s Day as of Thursday, May 11, provides a serene setting while Old Town Hot Springs offers a host of activities beyond a hot soak with the kids — or maybe without them.

If the weather is beautiful, then perhaps a walk or hike might be in order. Other options include swinging into spring with a round of golf or fishing at one of the lakes or ponds near town. Though few trails are passable, mom might enjoy going for a bike ride around town. All of the above would be well complimented with a picnic in the park or brunch at a local restaurant.

Gabriela Boomgarden climbs inside the Steamboat Climbing Collective during a camp on June 6, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

If the weather isn’t ideal, you could get mom outside of her comfort zone. The Steamboat Climbing Collective would be a great destination to climb to new heights with a family climbing session, gift certificate or climbing lesson.

They also have a ladies night on the first Thursday evening of each month. Or maybe you want to test your problem-solving skills as a family and attempt Steamboat Springs Escape Rooms ?

If mom likes to “just roll with it,” Snow Bowl Steamboat would be a great place where you are sure not to strike out. A visit to the multiple art galleries in town, or Off the Beaten Path Bookstore , might offer a more quiet setting for her to unwind.

Customers step up to the counter to place an order at the Off the Beaten Path Bookstore and Cafe on July 25, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Similar options are a shopping trip along Lincoln Avenue, where many of the businesses are currently running “mud season” specials and sales. Later in the evening, dinner and a movie might be a great way to cap off an active and exciting day.

No matter what you decide to do, there are a wealth of opportunities to get mom a great gift and experience to celebrate with laughter and love while creating memories.

Remember that, above all else, the best present is true presence along with the showing of love and care in a variety of ways.