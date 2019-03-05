Steve and Marcia Kaufman: Steamboat community donates over 6K books for Paradise students

Steamboat gives yet again. As a follow-up to the article in the Feb. 5 issue of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Marcia and I would like to thank everyone who participated in our effort to collect books for the school children of Paradise, California. Paradise Elementary School burned down late last summer and most of the children from Paradise are attending makeshift schools in nearby Chico, California, as the residents of Paradise are sorting through the rubble.

The idea of collecting books for these children came to us as Marcia was recently going through a box of books she had purchased over her teaching career. I estimated she had about 500 books. and we thought we would load them into our car and drive them out to Paradise.

Then we thought of inviting the Steamboat elementary schools, including the North Routt Community Charter School. to join us in our endeavor. And join us they did.

It turns out Marcia had 868 books and a teacher who had a grant to purchase materials for her school purchased 450 new books for the children of Paradise. Someone we had never met, Steamboat resident Jonathan Flint called and said he had 25 boxes of books to donate and did we want them? This donation represented 817 more books.

And the books just kept coming in from many of you in the community who took your books to one of the schools. In all, the schools and community members donated 4,265 more books.

We are leaving for Paradise with 6,400 books weighing 2725 pounds in 133 boxes. Our wonderful friend and neighbor Brad Poissant offered his truck and a trailer and will follow us out to Paradise. Marcia and I are driving out because we want to meet some of the people and gain more information as to their needs.

When I informed our contact in California that we had over 6,000 books she responded, “I am in shock.” If you would like to learn more about the Camp Fire in California, and the organization we have been working with, please visit nvcf.org

Once again, thank you Steamboat Springs. What a great community.

Sincerely,

Steve and Marcia Kaufman

Steamboat Springs