‘Step Up & Serve’ event returns June 29

The Steamboat Springs Chamber has announced that its Step Up & Serve event will return June 29.

The event is scheduled for 5-7 pm. at Citizens, 124 Tenth St. The event is designed to be an informative Q&A and networking event with a panel including current and past city council members, county commissioners and planning commissioners discussing how and why to run for public office.

“Serving on City Council, as a County Commissioner, or on a board is one of the best ways to make an impact in our community,” says Sarah Leonard, CEO of Steamboat Springs Chamber. “Service allows individuals to be a voice for community members while shaping policy, fostering economic growth and creating a thriving environment for businesses and workforce to prosper in Routt County.”

The event is presented by the Steamboat Springs Chamber in partnership with the Chamber’s Public Policy Committee.

“The Public Policy Committee works to advance policy or initiatives that enhance economic well-being and quality of life in the Yampa Valley,” said Sarah Jones, Chair of the Public Policy Committee. “We are excited about the Step Up & Serve event because it is the perfect opportunity to educate and prepare passionate folks in our community to serve through leadership.”

Confirmed speakers include City Manager Gary Suiter, City Councilor Gail Garey, past City Council member Scott Ford, Planning Commissioner Brian Adams, and County Commissioner Tim Corrigan. The event is free for all to attend, and registration is not required. For a full agenda, please visit the event listing on the Steamboat Springs Chamber website .