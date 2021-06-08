‘Step Up and Serve’ forum focuses on running for council, community service

A “Step Up and Serve” virtual community forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. The event brings together a panel of speakers who will talk about their experience serving on Steamboat Springs City Council and holding leadership positions in the community.

Those interested in learning more about serving on council or within the community should plan to listen to the hour-long presentation, which will also include information on how to run for local elected office, including dates, deadlines, how to get on the ballot and campaign finance rules.

Panelists include: Jason Lacy, Steamboat Springs City Council president; Gary Suiter, city manager; Jon Quinn and Bart Kounovsky, former City Council members; and Michael Marchand, a young professional and active community volunteer. Editor Lisa Schlichtman will serve as moderator.

The forum, which is sponsored by the Steamboat Springs Chamber Economic Development Council’s Public Policy Committee and Steamboat Pilot & Today, can be viewed on the Pilot’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/steamboatpilot.com .