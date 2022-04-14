Steambout Mountain School student, Tinsley Wilkinson, awarded Boettcher Scholarship
Out of a pool of 1,500 applicants, Steamboat Mountain School senior Tinsley Wilkinson has been awarded a 2022 Boettcher Scholarship.
The four-year scholarship is only awarded to 50 students per year. It comes with $20,000 annual for tuition, fees and other expenses. The scholarship recipients are chosen based on demonstrations of service, leadership, character and academic performance.
“Tinsley’s interests are incredibly varied, almost eclectic,” Steamboat Mountain School teacher Brick Root said. “They include academics, target shooting in biathlon, quirky vehicles, hunting, cooking and on and on.”
Wilkinson has accepted the scholarship and committed to Denver University this fall, where she plans to major in biology and minor in Spanish.
