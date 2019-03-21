Steamboat’s popular We’re Not Clowns to host Family Fun Night

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Grab the kids and grandpa this Sunday for some authentic Steamboat Spring entertainment.

In fact, tell Junior his YouTube videos will have to wait and gramps can watch "Matlock" later. After all, We're Not Clowns is going live again with their Family Fun Night.

The musical, juggling comedy trio of Scott Parker, Kelly Anzalone and Andy Pratt will hit the downtown Chief Theatre stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

It's been 22 years since We're Not Clowns performed its first gig for a fourth-grade birthday. They juggled for food and a little cash. Now, they actually get to perform on a stage when they're not at their regular jobs.

"We give away a lot of tickets just to encourage families to come and sit together and spend time together," said founder Scott Parker.

When families show up at a We're Not Clowns gig, they never know what they're going to get. In fact, the members have been performing together so long they almost never rehearse. It's all about feeding off the audience and improvising while they juggle, sing and perform weird magic tricks.

"We do a lot of things you haven't seen before," Parker said. "And we don't take ourselves too seriously."

While tickets are only $5 and $10, sponsors like Alpine Bank, Fidelity Mortgage, Steamboat Creates and Davidson Tax Company make it easy for We're Not Clowns to give away as many tickets as they sell. Hint, find their Facebook page.

Local mom and Tread of Pioneers Museum Executive Director Candice Bannister enjoys the shows as much as her 5- and 7-year-old daughters do.

"Andy, Kelly and Scott are simply hilarious,” Bannister said. “There's an ease and a slapstick comedy improv through the entire show. Their 'dancing' is one of my favorites."

A warning to newcomers though, We're Not Clowns has a catchy theme song you'll likely carry home with you.

"It's the ultimate 'earworm' you can't get out of your head," Parker said. "We'll have the lyrics up on the screen."

Bannister also said in a town where there's so much "pay to play," We're Not Clowns is a gift to the community.

"It is important to offer quality family/child programming at little or no cost, so that all local kids can benefit regardless of economic status," she said.

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today.