Steamboat’s own take on first World Cup events of the season

Steamboat Springs Nordic combined skier Annika Malacinski takes flight at a Summer Grand Prix event. Malacinski and several other Steamboat athletes traveled to Lillehammer, Norway to compete in World Cup events from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Traveling to Lillehammer, Norway, several Steamboat Springs skiers competed in various World Cup events between Friday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Steamboat ski jumper Annika Belshaw, 20, finished 33rd in her normal hill jump and 20th in her large hill jumps. Belshaw finished with 193.3 total points on her two jumps from the large hill with a long of 123.0 meters.

Three Steamboat athletes competed in the Nordic combined event including Jasper Good, 26, who placed 49th among men on both days of competition. Annika Malacinski, 21, scored a 19 minute and 9 second run, while Alexa Brabec, 18, finished in 19:05.6, with each finishing in the top 25.

Cody Winters, 22, advanced from the qualifier to the Snowboard Cross World Cup event on Sunday and took 24th place to earn 70 FIS points with his 1:08.24 time.

In women’s moguls, Olivia Giaccio and Jaelin Kauf stole the show with 4th and 5th place finishes respectively. Giaccio, 22, scored a 77.98 in her run while Kauf, 26, was not far behind scoring a 77.33. In men’s moguls, Landon Wendler, 22, finished 26th on top of his score of 69.45.

