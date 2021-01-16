Steamboat’s November total sales tax collection shows increase with multiple categories down

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sales tax collections, which serve as the city of Steamboat Springs’ primary source of revenue, increased in November 2020, the fourth time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city brought in $1,768,526 in November 2020, up 4.5% from November 2019. The increase helped the city’s cumulative sales tax collection increase slightly, which remains down since March 2020. Total sales tax collected was $24,083,087 from January to November, down about 1.1% from the same time last year. November collections represent about 6% of annual collections, according to the city.

Despite the increase in November, sales tax was down in multiple categories from 2019, including in the categories of lodging and amenities; restaurants; sporting goods and utilities. Collections in the construction and home improvement category showed the highest gain, posting an increase of 41% over last year. Collections from liquor stores also showed a notable increase — of 25% — over the previous year.

November marked the first month that collections in the lodging and amenities category were down compared with the previous year since that category rebounded in August. Because of COVID-19 restrictions that were previously in place, sales tax collected from lodging decreased through late spring and summer.





Individuals purchasing goods from outside of town, namely through direct online ordering or other methods, contributed to a 40.4% increase in sales tax collected from that category. Sales tax collected from purchases on the mountain, however, were down 33% from 2019.

The city’s accommodations tax was down 8% in November compared to last year. Year-to-date accommodations tax is down 10%.

The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year also is dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

