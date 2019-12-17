Steamboat’s Mader ‘Outstanding’ at Delta

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School wrestling team battled the snow and traveled to the Delta Panther Invite on Saturday, Dec. 14.

After a day that saw four Sailors earn top-three finishes, senior Spencer Mader was awarded the Outstanding Wrestler award.

Mader won the 132-pound bracket with a pair of pins and a win by injury default. The Sailor pinned Aaron White of Buena Vista in a minute and 11 seconds. In the next round, Mader met Sean Dale of Cedaredge, and won by injury default.

That propelled Mader to the championship match against Ben Koch of Delta. The pair battled for nearly two periods, but the Sailor pinned Koch in 3:51.

Steamboat senior Tucker Havel won the 138-pound bracket. He pinned four opponents, three in the first period.

Sailors senior John Slowey was just shy of a first-place finish. He pinned Angelo Perea of Coal Ridge in 50 seconds. He earned a fall in the second round in 1:50 and won by injury default in the semifinals.

Slowey met Levi Peterson of Paonia in the 220-pound championship. After three periods, Peterson was the victor by way of a 10-6 decision, serving Slowey his first loss of the season.

Steamboat freshman Cole Muhme placed third in the 106-pound bracket.

Delta Panther Invite

Saturday, Dec. 14

Team scores: 1, Cedaredge, 207. 2, Hotchkiss 132. 3, Buena Vista 128.5. 4, Paonia 124. 5, Delta 114. 6, Meeker 106. 7, Steamboat Springs 104. 8, Grand Valley, 98. 9, Rifle 86. 10, Glenwood Springs 76. 11, Basalt 61. 12, Montezuma-Cortez 53. 13, Coal Ridge 25. 13, Nucla 25.

106: Cole Muhme, SS, dec. Nathan Black, C, 5-4. 3rd place: Muhme, SS, dec. Teagan Jacobs, GV, 8-2. Black, C, fall Kaleb Young, SS, 0:38. Jacobs, GV, fall Young, SS, 2:48.

120: Archer Bosick, SS, fall Emjai Holder, CR, 1:28. 5th place: Lain Dobbs, Paonia, fall Bosick, SS, 1:27.

132: Spencer Mader, SS, fall Aaron White, BV, 1:11. 1st place: Mader, SS, fall Ben Koch, D, 3:51. Jacob Skolnick, SS, fall Keenan Strauss, GV, 0:55. White, BV, fall Skolnick, SS, 0:50.

138: Tucker Havel, SS, fall Jarrin Crandall, D, 3:09. 1st place: Havel, SS, fall AJ Robidoux, C, 1:43. Adalia George, SS, fall Jaquin Ianer, M-C, 2:13. Kien Chiles, N, fall George, SS, 1:59. Jared Richel, CR, fall Brodie Bosick, SS, 1:05. Connor Blunt, M, dec. Bosick, SS, 5-0.

145: JD Miller, H, fall Reeves Kirby, SS, 0:53. Adrian Nieto, C, fall Kirby, SS, 0:48.

160: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Caden Howe, GS, 3:39. Elo Garcia, SS, fall Reynolds, SS, 0:34.

220: John Slowey fall Sam Ware, H, 1:50. 1st place: Levi Peterson, P, dec. Slowey, SS, 10-6.

