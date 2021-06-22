Steamboat’s heat wave breaks multiple records, including one from 1893

Steamboat Springs broke a 138-year-old temperature record on June 16 when highs reached 91 degrees, one of three records the area broke last week.

It was hot in Steamboat last week as the Western Slope continues to have exceptional drought conditions and several fires have broken out in recent days, kicking off a season that some fear will be worse than 2020.

These temperatures are not at all normal for this time of year, evident by the fact that several records were broken.

A record from 1940 was also surpassed June 17 when the high reached 93 degrees. The third record from 1974 was broken June 15 when temperatures reached 91 degrees.

Temperature records broken in Steamboat last week Date New Record Old Record June 15 91 86 – 1974 June 16 91 89 – 1893 June 17 93 89 – 1940

The official recording station is near Steamboat Springs High School and records the high and low temperature for each day but is generally a little lower than readings taken frequently from near the Steamboat Springs Airport. The readings at the official station are recorded by a volunteer weather spotter and were not updated until Monday.

