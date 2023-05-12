 Steamboat’s free mulch now available year-round | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat’s free mulch now available year-round

Mulch is now available to residents year-round at SavATree west of downtown Steamboat Springs thanks to the city's Christmas tree recycling program.
Mulch generated from Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree recycling program is now available to the public.

Parks and Recreation partnered with Steamboat SavATree to provide the city with free mulch. Residents can go to SavATree at 2645 Jacob Circle, Unit 1, to pick up a load Monday through Friday during normal business hours. If someone needs assistance, they can schedule a time between 1-4 p.m. on Fridays.

