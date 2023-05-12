Steamboat’s free mulch now available year-round
Mulch generated from Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree recycling program is now available to the public.
Parks and Recreation partnered with Steamboat SavATree to provide the city with free mulch. Residents can go to SavATree at 2645 Jacob Circle, Unit 1, to pick up a load Monday through Friday during normal business hours. If someone needs assistance, they can schedule a time between 1-4 p.m. on Fridays.
