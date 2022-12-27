Steamboat’s first open house on recycling ordinance set for Jan. 5

A series of upcoming open houses in Steamboat Springs will provide information about a proposed commercial recycling ordinance.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs will host three open houses in January to cover trash, recycling and the city’s proposed mandatory commercial recycling ordinance.

According to the city, Steamboat currently requires all commercial waste collection companies operating within city limits to provide wildlife-resistant trash containers and curbside recycling for residential customers in single-family and duplex homes.

The new ordinance, which applies to businesses and multi-family residences, would require all solid waste collectors to provide recycling to commercial customers.

During the sessions, attendees will get information on the proposed commercial recycling ordinance, as well as have the opportunity to provide feedback before the ordinance goes back to City Council in February.

The open houses are scheduled for noon Thursday, Jan. 5; 6 p.m. Jan. 24; and noon Jan. 26, all at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.

According to the city, city staff worked with an outside firm to develop the ordinance and held two separate meetings with representatives from City Council, Waste Management, Twin Enviro and the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. In addition, city officials also sought feedback from commercial entities.

The Steamboat Springs Recycling Study was presented to City Council last February and recommended that the city should require mandatory business and multi-family recycling. City Council then directed staff to bring back an ordinance for formal consideration. Aspen, Boulder, Breckenridge, Frisco, Fort Collins, Pitkin County and Vail are a few areas that have approved commercial recycling programs similar to the one Steamboat is considering.