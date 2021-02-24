Steamboat’s community outdoor ice rinks close for season

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Warming temperatures have forced the community outdoor ice rinks to close early for the season, according to the city of Steamboat Springs.

Citing “unseasonable” weather, the city announced Wednesday afternoon that the rinks will close following the evening session Friday. The ice rinks took over the tennis courts located in front of Howelsen Hill.

“The rinks were met with incredible community enthusiasm and hosted a lot of hockey and skating action over three months,” Howelsen Ice Complex Supervisor Dmitry Chase said in a news release. “We appreciate everything our team and the community did to maintain the sheets, but we’ve unfortunately reached the end of the season.”

The rinks’ season was just 12 weeks long, having opened Dec. 8, 2020.

Steamboat Parks & Recreation staff is interested in hearing from users of the outdoor ice rinks. A survey is available at bit.ly/3aSP2rX to help gauge use, operations and future direction.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.