Steamboat’s best skiers continue World Cup season

Steamboat Springs athlete Decker Dean competing in the 2021 World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Continuing the World Cup season, several Steamboat athletes competed across Europe in events from Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8.

Ski jumping in Austria on Friday, Decker Dean’s 124-meter jump on the HS142 placed him 44th overall, falling short of the cutoff to advance to the second round.

Also taking to the sky was Annika Belshaw, who jumped in Sapporo, Japan for the weekend. On day one, she took 41st, falling just one place shy of qualifying for the World Cup round.

Day two saw a stronger performance from Belshaw who qualified and jumped to 32nd off the HS137 with a 96-meter jump.

In Nordic combined, Steamboat athletes, Alexa Brabec and Annika Malacinksi, competed in Estonia. Brabec’s jump to 27th gave her an opportunity to show off her cross country skills, passing a few athletes to take 24th overall.

Malacinski jumped to 25th in the but did not start in the cross country race.

On the slalom course, Jett Seymour was unable to qualify for a second run after completing the first run 11.7 seconds behind the leader with a 1 minute, 6 second time in Switzerland.

