Steamboat’s annual election forum slated for Oct. 10

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 2019 Election Forum, hosted by Steamboat Pilot & Today, the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, Routt County Republicans, Routt County Democrats and the Economic Development Council, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at The Steamboat Grand.

The forum will feature candidates running for Steamboat Springs City Council and the Steamboat Springs School Board in contested races.

For council, incumbent Jason Lacy will be squaring off against challengers George Krawzoff and David Gibbs for the two-year, at-large seat. The race for one two-year seat on the school board includes Chresta Brinkman, Andrew Heppelmann and Mayling Simpson. Lara Craig, Kim Brack, Tony Rosso, Joey Andrew and Kelly Latterman are running for three open four-year terms on the board.

The forum, which will be moderated by Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman, will also cover local and state ballot issues, including the school district’s bond issue and mill-levy for teachers’ salaries, the city’s proposed property tax for fire and emergency services and propositions CC and DD.

The evening will begin with a meet and greet from 5 to 5:30 p.m. with appetizers and a cash bar. The forum will start promptly at 5:30 p.m.

If you go What: 2019 Election Forum

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

Where: The Steamboat Grand, 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Questions will not be entertained from audience members during the forum, but readers are encouraged to email potential questions to Schlichtman in advance at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.

Information on the 2019 election can be found at SteamboatPilot.com/election.