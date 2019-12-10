Steamboat’s 40th annual Yule Log Hunt kicks off Tuesday, Dec. 10

Dan and Becky Edmiston found the 2018 Yule log outside Bud Werner Memorial Library. The couple live in Steamboat Springs and have been participating in the hunt for the past eight years.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 40th annual Yule Log Hunt, sponsored by the Tread of Pioneers Museum and the Steamboat Springs Chamber, begins Tuesday, Dec. 10. Clues will be printed daily in Steamboat Pilot & Today and posted on SteamboatPilot.com and also on the museum’s website and aired on local radio stations.

Clue No. 1: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Every 15, a grand display.

Rhythmic sound, now gone away.

Pages of history, volumes of lore.

Close to this spot, the prize was in store.

A new clue will be released each weekday for up to eight days unless the log is found sooner. Every year, the clues take hunters on a path toward the log’s hiding place; the clues do not describe the hiding spot itself until the last few clues of the hunt. Clues often include information that refers to community history or past events.

To encourage participants to solve the clues and try to prevent hunters from finding log randomly without using the clues, we encourage everyone to solve the clues starting with clue No. 1. The log will not be placed in its hiding place until after the release of clue No. 6.

The 2019 hunt starts at Bud Werner Memorial Library, the site of last year’s hiding place. Unless the log is found sooner, the eighth and final clue will be released Thursday, Dec. 19.

The Yule Log Hunt has been a holiday event in the Steamboat community for over 40 years. The 3-foot-long, 25-pound log is hidden within the city limits of Steamboat Springs. It is distinctively marked with the words “Yule Log” in red letters and at least a portion of it will be visible from its hiding place. The log will not be on private property, inside of buildings or in areas that charge fees to enter.

When the log is found, the successful hunter should immediately call the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 970-879-2214 and ask for Candice or Katie. The log must be physically presented to a Tread of Pioneers Museum staff person before the winner will receive the $150 Steamboat Chamber gift card.