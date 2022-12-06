Steamboat wrestling starts season strong at 4-1
Steamboat Springs wrestling began its season at the Golden High School Dual Tournament over the weekend with five matches on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Taking a tough 48-33 loss to Alameda to start the tournament, the Sailors were determined to bounce back and finish the competition strong.
Steamboat would win its next four matches over Thomas Jefferson, Denver North, Rangeview and Golden to take a 4-1 record from the weekend.
Steamboat seniors Kaleb Young and Cole Muhme along with junior Henry Dismuke and freshman Sofian Alnejdawi remain undefeated on the year.
The team looks to continue its success at the Soroco dual tournament this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Steamboat Springs 4-1 at Golden High School Dual Tournament
Alameda 48, Steamboat Springs 33
Steamboat Springs 46, Thomas Jefferson 24
Steamboat Springs 48, Denver North 12
Steamboat Springs 42, Rangeview 23
Steamboat Springs 42, Golden 33
