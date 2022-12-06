Steamboat wrestling starts season strong at 4-1

Steamboat Springs High School graduate John Slowey spins around an Eaton wrestler during the CHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Pepsi Center on Feb. 22. Steamboat is off to a strong start in the 2022/23 season with a 4-1 record in its opening tournament in Golden on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Shelby Reardon

Steamboat Springs wrestling began its season at the Golden High School Dual Tournament over the weekend with five matches on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Taking a tough 48-33 loss to Alameda to start the tournament, the Sailors were determined to bounce back and finish the competition strong.

Steamboat would win its next four matches over Thomas Jefferson, Denver North, Rangeview and Golden to take a 4-1 record from the weekend.

Steamboat seniors Kaleb Young and Cole Muhme along with junior Henry Dismuke and freshman Sofian Alnejdawi remain undefeated on the year.

The team looks to continue its success at the Soroco dual tournament this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Steamboat Springs 4-1 at Golden High School Dual Tournament

Alameda 48, Steamboat Springs 33

Steamboat Springs 46, Thomas Jefferson 24

Steamboat Springs 48, Denver North 12

Steamboat Springs 42, Rangeview 23

Steamboat Springs 42, Golden 33

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.