STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Wranglers will host two nights of back-to-back game action this weekend at Howelsen Ice Arena.

The Wranglers (8-37) host the Ogden Mustangs (44-2), the top team in the Mountain Division at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and noon Sunday, March 10. Saturday is Steamboat Stampede night. Beers will be 50 cents for two minutes after every time the Wranglers score.

Because the Cheyenne Stampede (7-40) have forfeited next weekend’s games, this will be the last week of home competition for the Wranglers. The Wranglers will travel to Ogden the following weekend for the second round of playoffs.

