Steamboat woman runs every street in town

Robin Hall, middle, had support from friends and family while running every street in Steamboat Springs this summer, logging more than 200 miles over 33 outings.

Courtesy photo STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Robin Hall has officially run every street in Steamboat Springs. She began the challenge in April and loved it so much, when she had one section left, she put it off for three weeks. Finally, last Monday, Hall decided it was time. She began her morning bright and early at the Fish Creek Falls parking lot and started running down. Soon enough, she was joined by a small handful of friends who her husband had secretly called, announcing Hall was going to complete her goal. Hall wove down the Fish Creek Falls neighborhoods and around Steamboat Boulevard to conclude her self-prescribed challenge, running more than 200 miles over 33 outings and seeing every inch of road in Steamboat city limits. “I was just doing something fun for me,” Hall said. “It’s not anything special. I didn’t split the atom. It was just kind of a fun way for me to see town and keep myself entertained, and also, realize how amazing this community is.” Days before the country, state and county shut down in March due to COVID-19, Hall left Smartwool, choosing to stay in Steamboat as the company moved “I hate to say it was a bit of a no-brainer, but there’s no way we’re leaving this town,” she said. “It’s too beautiful of a community to raise kids in.” As Steamboat Springs resident Robin Hall ran every street in the city, she crossed it off with a red pen. Last Monday, she completed her self-proclaimed challenge.

Robin Hall/Courtesy

So, looking for something to do in self-isolation, Hall decided to learn more about the community she has lived in for nearly 12 years.

Hall’s every single street challenge was inspired by an Aspen native, Rickey Gates, who ran every street in San Francisco in 2018. Hall grew up in the Bay Area and loved the idea of seeing every street in the iconic city. She thought, perhaps, she could do that in Steamboat Springs.

She reached out to a friend at the Steamboat Springs Chamber, asking for a paper map of Steamboat city limits. Her friend, despite the Chamber being closed, hand delivered a map to Hall’s doorstep. She began a few days later.

Hall chose where she went each day on a whim, running about 4 to 7 miles each time. If she wasn’t feeling it, she ran somewhere flat and logged some unenthusiastic miles. Other days, she was joined by friends and explored new neighborhoods.

“I run the same route every day. It’s just comfortable for me,” said Hall’s friend, Sarah Bradford. “I felt so invigorated like I had been on a trip. We couldn’t travel, but I felt like we went somewhere even though we didn’t leave Steamboat.”

While putting her feet on every street, Hall got to know Steamboat and its inhabitants more intimately.

“I learned that in this town, everybody wants to be here,” Hall said. “Everyone in their little microcosm, everyone’s making it work. It’s hard some days and it’s expensive, but people care about this town, and they care about their little houses. … You see the people out walking their dogs at 6 a.m. so they can get in their car and get their kids off to school and get to their 10-hour jobs.”

Now that she’s completed her quarantine crusade, she’s already planning her next venture.

“I just picked up the Hiking the ‘Boat book the other day,” she said. “And I’m like, hmm, I wonder how long it would take to get through all those?”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.