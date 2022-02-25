 Steamboat woman featured in Special Olympics Colorado’s ‘I Am An Athlete’ series | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat woman featured in Special Olympics Colorado’s ‘I Am An Athlete’ series

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

Steamboat Springs Olympian and World Games gold medalist Sue White was featured in a recent edition of Special Olympics Colorado’s “I Am An Athlete” video series.

Special Olympics Colorado is plugging into the lives of athletes all over the state with emotional videos that detail how the movement has transformed individuals with intellectual disabilities.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the video series ventured into the Yampa Valley and the life of White, a Special Olympics Colorado athlete, World Games gold medalist and Steamboat Springs resident.

The video covers how the Steamboat community has embraced White’s accomplishments and treated her like the city does its many Olympians.

Special Olympics Colorado is releasing a new episode every other month through its YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Inclusion Report e-newsletter. For more, go to YouTube.com/c/SpecialOlympicsColorado/videos.

News
