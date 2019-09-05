Steamboat woman arrested after allegedly writing more than $25K in bad checks

Marsha Alvarado

Routt County Jail

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs woman was arrested this week after allegedly writing $25,224 in bad checks, which were then deposited into a local Wells Fargo checking account.

Marsha Lambert Maines, 51, also known as Marsha Alvarado, was taken into custody Thursday by Steamboat Springs Police Department officers on a warrant that was issued in March.

Maines has been charged with six counts of forgery, a class 5 felony, four counts of fraud by check, a class 6 felony, two misdemeanor counts of fraud by check, theft, a class 5 felony, and attempted theft, a class 6 felony, according to a Routt County Court affidavit.

Steamboat police received documentation Feb. 25 from a financial crimes investigator at Wells Fargo regarding the fraudulent passing of checks by a man identified to be connected to Maines, according to the affidavit.

It was found that Maines had opened a Wells Fargo checking account with the man in 2018, and, about four months later, the man opened another Wells Fargo checking account.

Three months later, six checks totaling $25,224 were deposited into the second account drawn on a Navy Federal Credit Union account. The checks were signed by Maines, with the man as the recipient.

The man made cash withdrawals, bill payments, online transfers and debit card purchases, totaling $12,616.61, in the two days prior to the checks being returned to Wells Fargo as unpaid/unable to locate, according to the affidavit.

The checks, upon review, had a routing number, belonging to the Navy Federal Credit Union, followed by the check number then account number. Traditional checks have the routing number, then account number followed by the check number, according to the affidavit.

The checks’ memo lines read “car repairs,” “promise to pay note,” “vehicle & reg,” “Volvo purchase,” “estate paralegal services” and “truck to replace Subaru,” the affidavit said.

Maines remains in Routt County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

