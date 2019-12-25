Steamboat Winter Sports Club athletes win at Crested Butte

Grace Zanni and Ellery Hodges of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, compete in a U16 cross country skiing race at Crested Butte.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club cross country skiers traveled to Crested Butte to compete in a pair of events last weekend.

On day one, athletes competed in a 1-kilometer to 1.5K freestyle sprint. Will Magill won the U18 male race, while Griff Rillos won the U16, and Grey Barbier crossed the line first at the U14 level. Thomas Cooper placed sixth in the same event. Adding to the victories, Tristan Thrasher was the victor in the U12 race. Chase High and Cooper Jones took sixth and eighth, respectively, in the U20 race.

On the girls side of the competition, Ellery Hodges and Grace Zanni took second and third, respectively, in the U16 race. SSWSC alumni Waverly Gebhardt placed second at the U20/18 level, while Sidney Barbier earned sixth in the same race. In the U14 race, Alena Rossi crossed the line third, as Shea Rossi finished fourth at the U12 level. Abbey Jessen also took fourth, but in the U10 race.

On day two, the SSWSC athletes competed in an individual start classic race, with distances ranging from 1K to 10K. Magill, Rillos and Barbier picked up wins in their respective age groups, while Jones skied to a third-place finish in the U20 race. Thrasher was one second away from a win in the U12 race, and Reid Graham picked up third in the U10 division.

Gebhardt earned third in the women’s U20 5K race. Hodges placed second in the U16 division, while Zanni took sixth. At the U14 level, Nikita Andre placed sixth, and Shea Rossi was one spot away from victory in the U12 race. Jessen was also close, finishing second in the U10 event.

