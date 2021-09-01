Steamboat Winery extends tastings at Hayden Granary

Steamboat Winery started doing wine tastings in August at the historic Granary in Hayden. Penney Adams, founder and owner, said she plans to continue the tastings and is optimistic they will return in 2022. (Courtesy/Steamboat Winery)



Steamboat Winery owner Penney Adams wasn’t sure what to expect when she opened a temporary tasting room in August at the historic Granary in Hayden.

“This is kind of a trial, and if all goes well, we will do something more permanent next spring,” Adams said of the new tasting room, which is open from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

So far, things are going well, she said.

The tastings are $24.50 per person, and Adams said she is permitted to hold events through October. Adams said that parties smaller than four can simply show up, but she requests larger groups call for reservations. Any group can make reservations at 704-609-3875.

As part of Steamboat Winery's tastings, participants each get a wine glass with the winery's logo. (Courtesy/Steamboat Winery)



Adams said the tastings include a presentation to introduce the wines that are being offered. Tastings normally include eight different selections of wine, and participants can choose four of the eight to taste. They will also get a keepsake wine glass with the Steamboat Winery logo emblazoned on the glass to take home after the tasting.

Adams is utilizing the space inside the Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary and the large patio area in front of the shop for the tastings.

“It’s such a cool old building, and it’s beautiful,” Adams said. “The coffee shop area is pretty tiny, but there is a big patio, so as long as the weather’s nice enough for people to sit outside, we could continue.”

A selection of wines is set out for participants at the Steamboat Winery Tasting. (Courtesy/Steamboat Winery)



Steamboat Winery was established in 2017, and Adams said it started producing its first wines two years later. Since the growing season is too short locally, the business brings grapes and juice from California — mainly the areas of Sonoma and Napa — and produces the wine on the Two Brothers Ranch, 20 minutes outside of Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat Winery’s offerings center around life in Steamboat and include River Angler Cabernet Sauvignon, Slopeside White Chardonnay, Ranch Dog Rosé of Pinot Noir, The Daisies Sauvignon Blanc, Expert Slope Syrah, The Aspens Barbera, Barn Red Blend, The Antlers Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodeo Merlot, as well as a Bunny Slope nonalcoholic sparkling grape juice. New this year is The Hens Pinot Noir.

Steamboat Winery’s selection can be found online, and the winery delivers and ships to most states. The wines are available locally at Elevated Olive and Central Park Liquor and at several restaurants, including E3 Chophouse, The Laundry and Café Diva. Adams said the wine will also be available, through Sept. 18, at the winery’s booth at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market.

“We have been doing very well,” Adams said. “I’m pretty excited. The first year we doubled our revenue, and this year, we’re up 65%. So it’s been great for us.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.