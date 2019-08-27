Steamboat will see a 2-mill property tax for fire and emergency services on November ballot

The Mountain Fire Station is home to Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. The department is looking at building a new fire station and expanding its staff.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to put a 2-mill property tax to fund fire and emergency services on the ballot this November.

The tax, if approved, is projected to generate about $1.4 to $1.5 million annually.

Under a 2-mill property tax, homeowners would pay an annual tax of about $15 per $100,000 of actual valuation. Commercial property owners would pay $58 per $100,000 of actual valuation under the proposed property tax.

Council members acknowledged this would not garner enough revenue to achieve all the goals set forth by Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, but they feared voters would not approve a larger tax.

The property tax would be the first property tax with revenues funding city services in decades.

This story will be updated on Wednesday, Aug. 28.