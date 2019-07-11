Steamboat Whiskey Co. to host dog-gone good time at inaugural Puppy Pageant

Steamboat Whiskey Co. will host its inaugural Puppy Pageant, benefitting the Routt County Humane Society, at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Grab your dog’s best outfit and help them practice their best trick. It’s time for Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s inaugural Puppy Pageant.

On Saturday, the downtown Steamboat Springs distillery will go to the dogs as local pups compete for best in show. Co-owner Jessica Newhall said the idea came from the simple fact that the Steamboat Whiskey Co. family loves dogs.

“We thought it’d be a fun way to incorporate drinks and dogs,” Newhall said.

The pageant will have three categories: fashion, talent and puppy.

“Fashion is exactly what you think,” Newhall said. “The most fashionable pup.”

The talent category will, of course, focus on the dog with the most unique trick, and the puppy category will pit puppies, 10 months and younger, against each other for the title of cutest puppy.

A panel of judges, composed of vets from Steamboat Veterinary Clinic, volunteers from Routt County Humane Society and a special guest — Lara Leinen who runs Doggy Social, a professional wedding pet attendant service based in Minnesota — will choose who receives the best-in-show prizes of gift baskets from Paws & Claws and Outdoor K9 and runner-up prizes of gift cards.

Steamboat Whiskey Co. will be creating special dog-themed drinks, such as the Pooch-Hooch and Salty Dog, and proceeds from their purchase will benefit the Humane Society.

“If we have a lot owners show up with their dogs, I’d like to make it an annual thing,” Newhall said. “Then we can have a registration fee — $5, $15 — that can also go to the Humane Society.”

The inaugural Puppy Pageant is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Steamboat Whiskey Co., 55 11th St. Judging begins at 3:30 p.m. Register your pup beforehand, for free, at steamboatwhiskeyco.com/puppy-pageant.

