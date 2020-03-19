Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s homegrown hand sanitizer now available to public after distillery gives out free to local vulnerable populations

Nathan Newhall, left, co-owner of Steamboat Whiskey Co., and head distiller Corbin Korsgard work on creating hand sanitizer for the community. The local distillery saw a way to fill a need by creating a high-demand item from a byproduct.

Nathan Newhall/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Whiskey Co. is launching a new product, but it’s not for drinking — it’s Ski Town Homegrown Hand, a hand sanitizer, one of the most in-demand products right now. Often in short supply on store shelves, Nathan Newhall, co-owner of the distillery, and his team started making the sanitizer earlier this week.

“We’re trying to think about what we can do to help out the community,” Newhall said.

The sanitizer is made by combining high proof alcohol — a byproduct of distilling their normal liquor — with glycerin and a little bit of hydrogen peroxide.

It’s a simple process that allows a normally wasted byproduct to be put to good use, and the result is a hand sanitizer that smells a little bit like rum, according to Newhall.

Earlier this week, the company made 200 bottles, which they donated around town to grocery stores, care facilities, stores that have to remain open during this time and other areas of high concern.

They made 250 more bottles on Thursday morning.

Four-ounce bottles are available at local liquor stores for free when a customer purchases a bottle of Steamboat Whiskey Co. alcohol. Their popular offerings include Ski Town Vodka, Sleeping Giant Gin and Warrior Whiskey, among others.

“It’s so important to support local businesses at a time like this,” Newhall said. “Everyone is struggling right now, and we have to do what we can.”

Steamboat Whiskey Co. has closed their cocktail bar to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community, but they are still open for bottle sales from 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Patrons can offer their support by buying a bottle of alcohol either directly at the distillery, located at 1103 Lincoln Ave., or at a local liquor store. The hand sanitizer is also available at the distillery, and customers are invited to venture downtown to fill up their own bottle of sanitizer — the company is offering 8 ounces free to each customer. It is likely that only one person will be allowed in at a time.

For the time being, Newhall and his team will continue to make hand sanitizer for the community as long as they have all the supplies. While they have plenty of alcohol, they are accepting donations of glycerol, a product that is also on short supply right now.

“We are talking and learning about what the needs of the community are right now,” Newhall said. “And we’ll keep dropping it off to places around town as needed. We’re all just doing what we can.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.